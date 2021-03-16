Iranian Army Chief of Staff: Capacity Developed for Annihilation of ‘Israel’

Islam Times - Capacities have been developed for the destruction and elimination of the Zionist ‘Israeli’ regime, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said.

In a congratulatory message to commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] on the Guardians’ Day, Major General Baqeri praised the IRG for courageous confrontation with arrogant and hegemonic forces, saying “no power is capable of defeating the dear guardians [IRG forces]”.Highlighting the regional and extra-regional enemies’ fear of the Islamic Republic’s growing power in West Asia and the Mediterranean coasts, Baqeri said, “Before entering the second step of the [Islamic] Revolution, the capacities for the annihilation of the Zionist regime and, by God’s grace, the elimination of the fake, child-murdering and odious regime from the political geography of the region have been prepared.”Major General Baqeri also noted that the IRG forces have developed such great power that they are capable of offense and resistance at the same time.The IRG forces can strike the hubs of threat and the enemies’ camp in due time, with a desirable scope, on any scale, and with any degree of severity, he added.A few weeks ago, the spokesperson for the Islamic Revolution Guard warned the Zionist regime that it will definitely get its comeuppance for criminal actions against the Iranian nation.In February, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations dismissed the ‘Israeli’ rhetoric of military action against Tehran, saying the Islamic Republic is ready for a crushing response to any threat.