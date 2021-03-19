0
Friday 19 March 2021 - 10:56

France’s Macron Says Will Need New Approach on Lebanon

Story Code : 922365
France’s Macron Says Will Need New Approach on Lebanon
Paris has spearheaded international efforts to rescue the former French protectorate from its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, but has failed so far to persuade squabbling politicians to adopt a reform roadmap and form a new government to unlock international aid.

Protests have grown since the currency hit new lows, deepening public anger over Lebanon's financial collapse.

"The time of the test of responsibility is coming to an end and there will be a need in the coming weeks, in a very clear manner, change approach and the methods because we can't leave the Lebanese people since last August in the situation in which they are," Macron said.

He gave no other details.

A French diplomat said on Wednesday that international partners would seek to increase pressure on Lebanon's politicians in the coming months, although sanctions against individuals in the immediate term were not being envisaged.
