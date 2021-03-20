0
Saturday 20 March 2021 - 01:26

Netanyahu Using Abu Dhabi to Boost his Prospects in Upcoming Elections: UAE

Story Code : 922462
Netanyahu Using Abu Dhabi to Boost his Prospects in Upcoming Elections: UAE
The diplomatic spat comes just six months after a historic normalization agreement, known as the Abraham Accords, was signed between the two countries.

"The UAE signed the Accords for the hope and opportunities they provide our people, not individual leaders," an Emirati official told CNN.

"Personalizing and politicizing the Accords in this way demeans the historic achievement. The UAE will not go down that road," the official added.

Netanyahu, who faces a general election in five days' time, has taken to name-dropping Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in recent appearances and campaign stops, billing himself as the facilitator of multi-billion-dollar UAE investment projects in Israel, and suggesting his opponents do not have the same clout.
Related Stories
Resigned Saudi-Based Yemeni President Rents Islands, Port to Aggressor UAE
Islam Times - Two Red Sea and Indian Ocean islands belonging to Yemen have been rented out to the UAE for what the media called a 25-year rental ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
19 March 2021
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
19 March 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
19 March 2021
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
18 March 2021
North Korea Says Will Ignore US While
North Korea Says Will Ignore US While 'Hostile Policy' in Place
18 March 2021
UAE Suspends Preparations for Abu Dhabi Summit with Netanyahu, Top US Official
UAE Suspends Preparations for Abu Dhabi Summit with Netanyahu, Top US Official
18 March 2021
Afghanistan: Four Killed in Government Bus Bombing, Nine Die in Helicopter Crash
Afghanistan: Four Killed in Government Bus Bombing, Nine Die in Helicopter Crash
18 March 2021
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
17 March 2021
‘Israel’ Upgrades ‘Iron Dome’ Amid Fears of Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza
‘Israel’ Upgrades ‘Iron Dome’ Amid Fears of Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza
17 March 2021
Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase
Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase
17 March 2021
US Expected to Sanction Russia, Iran, China over Elections
US Expected to Sanction Russia, Iran, China over Elections
17 March 2021
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
16 March 2021