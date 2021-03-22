0
Monday 22 March 2021 - 04:04

Turkish Warplane Bombs Positions Held by US-backed SDF Militants in Syria’s Raqqah: SOHR

Story Code : 922783
Turkish Warplane Bombs Positions Held by US-backed SDF Militants in Syria’s Raqqah: SOHR
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the military aircraft had struck SDF positions in Saida village of the Ayn Issa district, which caused loud explosions.

The airstrike, it said, was the first of its kind in the past 17 months, when the Turkish army and allied militants launched a military operation across the border in northeast Syria.

The SOHR said the Turkish airstrikes came after violent clashes and intensive rocket fire on the frontlines of Ayn Issa district between SDF forces and Turkish-backed militants, which left a number of casualties.

“Clashes between the two sides have been going on for the last 24 hours... Turkish forces have had difficulty advancing since the SDF destroyed a Turkish tank,” the director of the SOHR, Rami Abdul Rahman, said.
Related Stories
Powerful explosions rock military airbase in central Syria, nearly dozen killed: SOHR
Islam Times - Nearly a dozen Syrian government troops and allied fighters from popular defense groups have lost their lives when massive explosions ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
21 March 2021
US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea
US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea
21 March 2021
Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran
Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran
21 March 2021
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
20 March 2021
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
20 March 2021
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
20 March 2021
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
20 March 2021
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
19 March 2021
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
19 March 2021
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
19 March 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
19 March 2021
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
18 March 2021