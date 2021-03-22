Turkish Warplane Bombs Positions Held by US-backed SDF Militants in Syria’s Raqqah: SOHR

Islam Times - A so-called war monitor says a Turkish fighter jet has carried out airstrikes against an area held by US-sponsored SDF militants in Syria’s northern province of Raqqah.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the military aircraft had struck SDF positions in Saida village of the Ayn Issa district, which caused loud explosions.The airstrike, it said, was the first of its kind in the past 17 months, when the Turkish army and allied militants launched a military operation across the border in northeast Syria.The SOHR said the Turkish airstrikes came after violent clashes and intensive rocket fire on the frontlines of Ayn Issa district between SDF forces and Turkish-backed militants, which left a number of casualties.“Clashes between the two sides have been going on for the last 24 hours... Turkish forces have had difficulty advancing since the SDF destroyed a Turkish tank,” the director of the SOHR, Rami Abdul Rahman, said.