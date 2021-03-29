Israeli Circles Expect Escalation of Marine War with Iran

Islam Times - The Israeli circles considered that the marine war with Iran is likely to escalate amid increasing reports about incidents of striking Zionist and Iranian ships.

The Zionist experts considered that Iran wanted to maintain a balance of marine deterrence, which is based on targeting an Israeli ship when ‘Israel’ strikes any Iranian vessel.Israeli media accused Iran of firing a missile at the Zionist ship which was making its way from Tanzania to India, adding that the operation came in response to similar Zionist attacks.According to media reports, the US sources have been behind exposing the Israeli involvement in attacking Iranian ships, which highlights Washington’s rejection of such operations.