Tuesday 30 March 2021 - 09:57

China Underlines Need to Respect Syria’s Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity

Xie Xiaoyan, China’s Special Envoy to Syria, was quoted by Xinhua as saying that China stresses the need to respect and protect Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and that the Syrian people define the future of their country on their own, adding that the political settlement is the only realistic way out of the crisis in the country.

He added that China once again calls for finding a solution to the crisis in Syria as soon as possible, noting that Beijing, since the beginning of the crisis, has strengthened its call for dialogue to resolve the crisis in Syria and has presented various initiatives and proposals, in addition to providing emergency humanitarian aid and assistance to combat the novel coronavirus.

Xie criticized the imposition of blockade and unilateral sanctions on Syria by some countries, and the interference in its internal affairs and the politicization of the humanitarian and refugee issues, which led to worsening the humanitarian situation in Syria, according to SANA.

“These countries should ask themselves what historical responsibilities they must bear towards the humanitarian situation in Syria,” he said, calling on the international community to work and exert pressure to lift the siege and sanctions on the Syrian people.
