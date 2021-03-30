Syrian President, First Lady Resume Work after Recovering From Covid-19

Islam Times - The Syrian Presidency announced on Tuesday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and First Lady Mrs. Asma al-Assad returned to work normally on Tuesday after the symptoms of Covid-19 had disappeared.

News published by the Presidency mentioned that after the end of the quarantine period, the disappearance of Covid-19 symptoms, and the negative PCR swabs that were conducted for them, the Syrian President and the first lady resumed their work normally on Tuesday, adding that they wish speedy recovery for all patients.On March 8th, the Syrian Presidency reported that the first couple contracted the coronavirus and that they are in a good health, and stable condition.