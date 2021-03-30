0
Tuesday 30 March 2021 - 10:54

Syrian President, First Lady Resume Work after Recovering From Covid-19

Story Code : 924262
Syrian President, First Lady Resume Work after Recovering From Covid-19
News published by the Presidency mentioned that after the end of the quarantine period, the disappearance of Covid-19 symptoms, and the negative PCR swabs that were conducted for them, the Syrian President and the first lady resumed their work normally on Tuesday, adding that they wish speedy recovery for all patients.

On March 8th, the Syrian Presidency reported that the first couple contracted the coronavirus and that they are in a good health, and stable condition.
