Saudi Coalition Seizes Two Yemeni Oil Tankers

Islam Times - The Yemeni National Oil Company announced on Thursday night that the Saudi aggressor coalition had seized two ships carrying oil.

The Yemeni National Oil Company noted that with the seizure of these two ships, the number of seized ships carrying Yemeni fuel has reached 10.According to the report, the ships seized by the Saudi coalition were licensed by the United Nations.However, the Yemeni Oil Company announced on Wednesday night that two of its fuel tankers seized by the Saudi coalition are released.Yemen has been facing a severe shortage of fuel and food for the past six years due to the siege by the Saudi aggression coalition.Mark Lowcock, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, recently stated that Yemen is facing the worst humanitarian catastrophe in history.Saudi Arabia with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, has been invading and besieging Yemen since March 2015.The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has killed tens of thousands and has made millions of Yemenis homeless.