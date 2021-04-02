0
Friday 2 April 2021 - 09:09

Saudi Coalition Seizes Two Yemeni Oil Tankers

Story Code : 924779
Saudi Coalition Seizes Two Yemeni Oil Tankers
The Yemeni National Oil Company noted that with the seizure of these two ships, the number of seized ships carrying Yemeni fuel has reached 10.

According to the report, the ships seized by the Saudi coalition were licensed by the United Nations.

However, the Yemeni Oil Company announced on Wednesday night that two of its fuel tankers seized by the Saudi coalition are released.

Yemen has been facing a severe shortage of fuel and food for the past six years due to the siege by the Saudi aggression coalition.

Mark Lowcock, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, recently stated that Yemen is facing the worst humanitarian catastrophe in history.

Saudi Arabia with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, has been invading and besieging Yemen since March 2015.

The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has killed tens of thousands and has made millions of Yemenis homeless. 
Comment


Featured Stories
IAEA: Iran Starts Uranium Enrichment with 4th Cascade of Advanced Machines
IAEA: Iran Starts Uranium Enrichment with 4th Cascade of Advanced Machines
US Assembled ’Tiger Team’ to Help Map Military Programs for Saudis: Report
US Assembled ’Tiger Team’ to Help Map Military Programs for Saudis: Report
2 April 2021
Taliban Claim Shooting Down Helicopter in Southern Afghanistan
Taliban Claim Shooting Down Helicopter in Southern Afghanistan
2 April 2021
ISIS Commander is Arrested in Iraqi Capital
ISIS Commander is Arrested in Iraqi Capital
2 April 2021
US Military Airlifts 40 Daesh Terrorists in Syria from Al-Houl Prison to its Base
US Military Airlifts 40 Daesh Terrorists in Syria from Al-Houl Prison to its Base
1 April 2021
Iraq PM Seeks Closer Trade Ties on Saudi Visit
Iraq PM Seeks Closer Trade Ties on Saudi Visit
1 April 2021
Sheikh El-Zakzaky is the most patriotic Nigerian and embodiment of peace who should be supported by all discerning
Sheikh El-Zakzaky is the most patriotic Nigerian and embodiment of peace who should be supported by all discerning
1 April 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Saudis: Don’t Waste Your Time, Yemen is Victorious …The US is Declining
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Saudis: Don’t Waste Your Time, Yemen is Victorious …The US is Declining
31 March 2021
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
31 March 2021
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
Damascus Says UNSC Debates About ‘Humanitarian Situation’ In Syria Part of US-Western Hypocrisy
31 March 2021
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
Hamas Slams Bahrain’s Decision to Open “Israel” Embassy, Name Envoy
31 March 2021
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
UNSC Meeting on N Korea Missile Test Ends without Action
31 March 2021
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
“Israeli” Settlers Forming Terrorist Cells to Attack Palestinians
30 March 2021