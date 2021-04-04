0
Sunday 4 April 2021 - 02:21

US NSA Discusses Pyongyang’s Nuclear Program in Rare In-person Meeting with S. Korea, Japan

Story Code : 925113
US NSA Discusses Pyongyang’s Nuclear Program in Rare In-person Meeting with S. Korea, Japan
The three countries have been holding trilateral meetings to finalize a strategy against Pyongyang, with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hosting his Japanese and South Korean counterparts at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland over the weekend.

The three officials "shared their concerns about North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and reaffirmed their commitment to manage and resolve these issues through concerted trilateral cooperation towards denuclearization," according to a White House statement.

"They agreed on the imperative for full implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions by the international community, including North Korea, preventing proliferation and cooperating to strengthen deterrence and maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," the statement added.

Addressing other key priorities for Biden, the security officials also discussed the fights against Covid-19 and climate change, and ways to restore democracy in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will be received at the White House on April 16, becoming the first foreign leader to meet US President Joe Biden on American soil.

Biden has so far remained fairly tepid regarding the administration's North Korean policy, a noticeable departure from his predecessor's attempt at direct diplomacy with Pyongyang's reclusive leader Kim Jong Un, which ultimately failed to make any substantive progress on the issue of denuclearization.
Related Stories
US military forces hold joint military exercises with South Korea, Japan
Islam Times - The United States military has carried out several flights over the Korean Peninsula in joint bombing drills with the South amid escalating ...
Comment


Featured Stories
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
General Soleimani’s Terrorist Assassination Case Sent to Iran-Iraq Joint Committee
General Soleimani’s Terrorist Assassination Case Sent to Iran-Iraq Joint Committee
3 April 2021
US Offers Ukraine Support Amid Russia Tensions
US Offers Ukraine Support Amid Russia Tensions
3 April 2021
MBS Trying to Eliminate Political Rivals: Report
MBS Trying to Eliminate Political Rivals: Report
3 April 2021
IAEA: Iran Starts Uranium Enrichment with 4th Cascade of Advanced Machines
IAEA: Iran Starts Uranium Enrichment with 4th Cascade of Advanced Machines
2 April 2021
US Assembled ’Tiger Team’ to Help Map Military Programs for Saudis: Report
US Assembled ’Tiger Team’ to Help Map Military Programs for Saudis: Report
2 April 2021
Taliban Claim Shooting Down Helicopter in Southern Afghanistan
Taliban Claim Shooting Down Helicopter in Southern Afghanistan
2 April 2021
ISIS Commander is Arrested in Iraqi Capital
ISIS Commander is Arrested in Iraqi Capital
2 April 2021
US Military Airlifts 40 Daesh Terrorists in Syria from Al-Houl Prison to its Base
US Military Airlifts 40 Daesh Terrorists in Syria from Al-Houl Prison to its Base
1 April 2021
Iraq PM Seeks Closer Trade Ties on Saudi Visit
Iraq PM Seeks Closer Trade Ties on Saudi Visit
1 April 2021
Sheikh El-Zakzaky is the most patriotic Nigerian and embodiment of peace who should be supported by all discerning
Sheikh El-Zakzaky is the most patriotic Nigerian and embodiment of peace who should be supported by all discerning
1 April 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Saudis: Don’t Waste Your Time, Yemen is Victorious …The US is Declining
Sayyed Nasrallah To the Saudis: Don’t Waste Your Time, Yemen is Victorious …The US is Declining
31 March 2021
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
Putin, Merkel, Macron Speak in Favor of JCPOA Implementation: Kremlin
31 March 2021