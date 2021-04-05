0
Monday 5 April 2021 - 09:51

Saudi Warplanes Kill Two Civilians, Wound Six in Yemen’s Saada

Story Code : 925323
The Saudi artillery attack on border areas in the northern Yemeni province of Saada and on the border with Saudi Arabia claimed the lives of many civilians.

At least one Yemeni man and woman were martyred and six others were wounded in an attack on the al-Raqo residential area in the border town of Munabbih in Saada province.

For the past six years, the Yemeni border areas have been the target of rocket and artillery attacks by the Saudi-led coalition against the country.

Saudi Arabia launched a large-scale attack against Yemen on March 26, 2015 within the framework of a coalition of several Arab countries with the help and green light of the United States under the pretext of returning ousted and fugitive President Mansur Hadi to power in order to materialize its political objectives.
