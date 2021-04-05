0
Monday 5 April 2021 - 23:59

Top Bahraini Cleric Renews Call for Immediate Release of Jailed Political Prisoners amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Story Code : 925495
Top Bahraini Cleric Renews Call for Immediate Release of Jailed Political Prisoners amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Sheikh Qassim, in a statement released on Monday, called on Bahraini protesters demanding the freedom of imprisoned opposition figures to continue their demonstrations.

“Show the world how the oppressed people stand up for their rights and never compromise on them. At the same time, they do not allow their anger and outrage to take them away from observing the norms of their religion and wisdom,” the senior cleric pointed out.

Sheikh Qassim, however, cautioned Bahraini demonstrators against covert attempts to hijack their protest movement and crush their demands for the release of political dissidents.

He also called for the protection of public and private property during the demonstrations.

Back on April 1, Sheikh Qassim had warned that political dissidents in Bahraini prisons are facing deaths and had demanded their immediate release.  

The senior cleric called on the ruling Ale Khalifa regime at the time to choose between the deaths of the dissident inmates and their release.

“One of the worst things that the government of Bahrain does is to keep prisoners as leverage for political bargaining, especially now that the coronavirus [pandemic] is attacking [Bahrain's] prisons with full force,” the distinguished cleric highlighted.

On Sunday evening, protesters and relatives of Bahraini political detainees took to the streets across the Persian Gulf kingdom to demand release of their loved ones in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The demonstrators staged rallies in multiple regions, including Sitra Island, which lies 5 kilometers south of the capital, Manama, as well as Bilad al-Qadeem suburb of Manama, and villages of Sanabis, al-Daih and Nuwaidrat, denouncing the Ale Khalifah regime's blackout on the number of detainees infected with the coronavirus.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
5 April 2021
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
5 April 2021
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
5 April 2021
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
4 April 2021
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
4 April 2021
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
4 April 2021
Asa
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: Iraqi Resistance's Decision to Expel US Absolutely Certain
4 April 2021
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
3 April 2021
General Soleimani’s Terrorist Assassination Case Sent to Iran-Iraq Joint Committee
General Soleimani’s Terrorist Assassination Case Sent to Iran-Iraq Joint Committee
3 April 2021
US Offers Ukraine Support Amid Russia Tensions
US Offers Ukraine Support Amid Russia Tensions
3 April 2021
MBS Trying to Eliminate Political Rivals: Report
MBS Trying to Eliminate Political Rivals: Report
3 April 2021
IAEA: Iran Starts Uranium Enrichment with 4th Cascade of Advanced Machines
IAEA: Iran Starts Uranium Enrichment with 4th Cascade of Advanced Machines
2 April 2021