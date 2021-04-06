Saudi terror court sentences Red Crescent aid worker to 20 years in prison

"Cruelty beyond words. Abdulrahman, who should have never spent a day behind bars, is sentenced to 20 years in prison by a sham court for 'terrorism'," the group's co-founder and director, Ines Osman, said on Twitter, adding that 200 pages of printed posts from the social media platform had been used as the government's sole evidence against him.

Saudi Arabia's embassy in Washington did not respond to Middle East Eye's request for comment.



Twitter spies

Abdulrahman's detention, and now conviction, is believed to be linked to an anonymous Twitter account he ran, from which he commented on human rights and social justice issues in Saudi Arabia.



"It's not funny when a humanitarian worker, accused of satirising the Saudi government, is sentenced to 20 years in prison," Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of DAWN human rights group told MEE.



"The real criminals are the Saudi authorities who arrested al-Sadhan three years ago and held him incommunicado for 23 months, because he allegedly criticised the repressive regime of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman."

The use of unnamed profiles on social media is a common practice in the kingdom, where free speech is heavily curtailed.