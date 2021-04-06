0
Tuesday 6 April 2021 - 12:02

The Evil Cooperation: ’Israel,’ UAE Share Intel on Hezbollah’s Cyber Capabilities

Story Code : 925619
The Evil Cooperation: ’Israel,’ UAE Share Intel on Hezbollah’s Cyber Capabilities
In an interview with Haaretz, the Gulf state’s head of cybersecurity Mohamed al-Kuwaiti said: “There’s good information-sharing between us – for example, the last attack that happened with Hezbollah, referring to a cyberattack by the so-called ‘Lebanese Cedar’ group in January.

According to Kuwaiti, the UAE was targeted as well. “In the case of Lebanese Cedar, it was first found by the private sector. And then through our cooperation, its findings were circulated and we searched and found some indications that this happened here, too. There’s more sharing on the side of the ‘Israeli’ partner, which allows us to share more on these aspects as well.”

In what Kuwaiti described as a sign of the close ties with “Israel”, Dubai is currently hosting a leading “Israeli” cyber conference – the first time it has been held outside the entity.

Though both the Emirati and “Israeli” officials refused to confirm that sensitive military intelligence was being shared on Iran, Kuwaiti stressed that “it doesn’t matter who’s attacking us. What we all need is to share information on defense mechanisms, the tactics, techniques and procedures used by attackers, patterns of attack and even the unique signatures that allow attribution.”

He further admitted that “there’s an increased threat because of the upgraded relationship with ‘Israel’.

There are those who don’t want to see this happen. However, this also created a lot of added-value for us,” he said.

“There are those who would love to bother us, or try to target us, to downgrade the relationship – and many of the incidents reflect this,” Kuwaiti added, explaining how the attacks targeted not just infrastructure but also more public online spaces. These include websites that suffered defacement attacks to alter existing content.
Source : Haaretz
Related Stories
Extremely Apartheid: ’Israel’ Restricts Group for Calling it ‘Apartheid’
Islam Times - "Israel" has barred rights groups from entering schools, fearing their influence on its education system, days after B’Tselem described ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
6 April 2021
US: Over Half of Republicans Believe Election was Stolen from Trump, Would Support His 2024 Run
US: Over Half of Republicans Believe Election was Stolen from Trump, Would Support His 2024 Run
6 April 2021
Netanyahu: This Is What an Attempted Coup Looks Like
Netanyahu: This Is What an Attempted Coup Looks Like
6 April 2021
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
5 April 2021
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
5 April 2021
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
5 April 2021
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
5 April 2021
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
4 April 2021
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
4 April 2021
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
4 April 2021
Asa
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: Iraqi Resistance's Decision to Expel US Absolutely Certain
4 April 2021
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
3 April 2021