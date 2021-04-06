Hezbollah Ready to Provide Subsidies to All Lebanese People: MP Fadlallah

Islam Times - Member of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc, Dr. Hasan Fadlallah, stressed on Tuesday that Hezbollah is ready to provide subsidies to all the Lebanese people, adding that, however, some political parties reject such aids.

In this regard, MP Fadlalah noted that Hezbollah offered employing its rich reconstruction expertise gained after 2006 War to help in rebuilding Beirut Port and donating means of confronting the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the answers of certain political parties were completely negative.In an interview with Al-Manar TV, MP Fadlallah indicated that Hezbollah is currently providing subsidies to 50 thousand families, adding that 50 thousand more families will benefit from this aid program during the Holy Month of Ramadan.The Lebanese lawmaker underlined the importance of the cabinet formation to confront the economic crisis in the country, citing a considerable progress in this file.Meanwhile, MP Fadlallah indicated that Hezbollah is directly committed to the fight against corruption in Lebanon, calling on the judiciary authorities to assume their responsibilities in this regard.