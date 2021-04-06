0
Tuesday 6 April 2021 - 21:09

Hezbollah Ready to Provide Subsidies to All Lebanese People: MP Fadlallah

Story Code : 925721
Hezbollah Ready to Provide Subsidies to All Lebanese People: MP Fadlallah
In this regard, MP Fadlalah noted that Hezbollah offered employing its rich reconstruction expertise gained after 2006 War to help in rebuilding Beirut Port and donating means of confronting the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the answers of certain political parties were completely negative.

In an interview with Al-Manar TV, MP Fadlallah indicated that Hezbollah is currently providing subsidies to 50 thousand families, adding that 50 thousand more families will benefit from this aid program during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Lebanese lawmaker underlined the importance of the cabinet formation to confront the economic crisis in the country, citing a considerable progress in this file.

Meanwhile, MP Fadlallah indicated that Hezbollah is directly committed to the fight against corruption in Lebanon, calling on the judiciary authorities to assume their responsibilities in this regard.
Related Stories
MP Fadlallah: 39 Israeli Espionage Towers at Palestinian-Lebanese Borders
Islam Times - The parliament's committee on media and telecommunications convened on Monday to take up the Israeli espionage devices installed along ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
6 April 2021
US: Over Half of Republicans Believe Election was Stolen from Trump, Would Support His 2024 Run
US: Over Half of Republicans Believe Election was Stolen from Trump, Would Support His 2024 Run
6 April 2021
Netanyahu: This Is What an Attempted Coup Looks Like
Netanyahu: This Is What an Attempted Coup Looks Like
6 April 2021
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
5 April 2021
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
5 April 2021
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
5 April 2021
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
5 April 2021
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
4 April 2021
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
4 April 2021
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
4 April 2021
Asa
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: Iraqi Resistance's Decision to Expel US Absolutely Certain
4 April 2021
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
3 April 2021