Pentagon Chief to Arrive in “Israel”: Iran, Lebanon and Syria on Top of Talks

Islam Times - US War Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to visit the apartheid “Israeli” entity next week.

According to Axios, Austin will meet with “Israel's” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz.The talks are expected to focus on the regional agenda, including the “Iran, Lebanon and Syria.”The Pentagon refused to confirm the trip in line with its policy of keeping the military chief's travels secret for security reasons.Also on the menu will be the US guarantee that it will help “Israel” maintain qualitative military superiority over the region, an issue that was under discussion in the final months of the Donald Trump administration after Trump agreed to sell US-made F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates.