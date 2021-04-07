0
Wednesday 7 April 2021 - 09:10

Pentagon Chief to Arrive in “Israel”: Iran, Lebanon and Syria on Top of Talks

Story Code : 925799
Pentagon Chief to Arrive in “Israel”: Iran, Lebanon and Syria on Top of Talks
According to Axios, Austin will meet with “Israel's” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz. 

The talks are expected to focus on the regional agenda, including the “Iran, Lebanon and Syria.”

The Pentagon refused to confirm the trip in line with its policy of keeping the military chief's travels secret for security reasons.

Also on the menu will be the US guarantee that it will help “Israel” maintain qualitative military superiority over the region, an issue that was under discussion in the final months of the Donald Trump administration after Trump agreed to sell US-made F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates.
Related Stories
US Jews shifting their views on Israel, Iran
Islam Times - The majority of Jews in the United States are shifting their opinion about Israel and Iran, decreasing their support for Tel Aviv while increasingly favoring the nuclear ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
6 April 2021
US: Over Half of Republicans Believe Election was Stolen from Trump, Would Support His 2024 Run
US: Over Half of Republicans Believe Election was Stolen from Trump, Would Support His 2024 Run
6 April 2021
Netanyahu: This Is What an Attempted Coup Looks Like
Netanyahu: This Is What an Attempted Coup Looks Like
6 April 2021
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
5 April 2021
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
5 April 2021
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
5 April 2021
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
5 April 2021
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
4 April 2021
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
4 April 2021
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
4 April 2021
Asa
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: Iraqi Resistance's Decision to Expel US Absolutely Certain
4 April 2021
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
3 April 2021