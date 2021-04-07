0
Wednesday 7 April 2021 - 10:03

Iran Confirms Explosion at Red Sea Vessel, Damage Is Minor

In his remarks, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the explosion occurred off the shores of Djibouti.

He further revealed that the blast caused "minor" damage and did not lead to any casualties among the crewmembers.

The spokesman also explained that that the vessel, MV Saviz, was a civilian ship deployed in the area as part of Iran's efforts to fight off sea pirates.

“The incident is currently being investigated,” he added.

The vessel in is registered as a legitimate merchant ship.

Earlier reports suggested that the ship had been targeted in a limpet mine attack, with the New York Times reporting that the “Israeli” entity had informed the US that it was behind the attack.

Previously, the Wall Street Journal reported that “Israel” had attacked at least 12 Iranian ships.
