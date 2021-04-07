Military Jet Crashes in Central Turkey, Pilot Dead

Islam Times - The crash took place near a major air base. The Turkish Air Force is one of the largest and best equipped in the NATO alliance.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry has confirmed that a Northrop NF-5 has crashed in Konya province, south-central Turkey, and that the plane’s pilot was killed.The ministry indicated the accident happened at 2:15 pm local time, that its cause is unknown, and that an investigation has been started.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took to Telegram to issue his condolences over the accident, asking God for mercy for the souls of Turkish martyrs. “I extend my condolences to his family, relatives, the Turkish armed forces and the nation,” he wrote.The crashed jet belonged to the Air Force’s Turkish Stars aerobatic team deployed at Konya’s 3rd Main Jet Base. Local media say the accident happened during a routine training flight. Earlier (since dismissed) reports suggested the plane involved may have been an F-16.Photos from the scene, which have not been authenticated, show smoke rising in an empty field.Television footage shows security and medical teams taping off an area, with multiple ambulances and military vehicles, at least one fire truck and a helicopter on the scene.