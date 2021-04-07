0
Wednesday 7 April 2021 - 17:12

Military Jet Crashes in Central Turkey, Pilot Dead

Story Code : 925869
Military Jet Crashes in Central Turkey, Pilot Dead
Turkey’s Defense Ministry has confirmed that a Northrop NF-5 has crashed in Konya province, south-central Turkey, and that the plane’s pilot was killed.

The ministry indicated the accident happened at 2:15 pm local time, that its cause is unknown, and that an investigation has been started.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took to Telegram to issue his condolences over the accident, asking God for mercy for the souls of Turkish martyrs. “I extend my condolences to his family, relatives, the Turkish armed forces and the nation,” he wrote.

The crashed jet belonged to the Air Force’s Turkish Stars aerobatic team deployed at Konya’s 3rd Main Jet Base. Local media say the accident happened during a routine training flight. Earlier (since dismissed) reports suggested the plane involved may have been an F-16.

Photos from the scene, which have not been authenticated, show smoke rising in an empty field.

Television footage shows security and medical teams taping off an area, with multiple ambulances and military vehicles, at least one fire truck and a helicopter on the scene.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
6 April 2021
US: Over Half of Republicans Believe Election was Stolen from Trump, Would Support His 2024 Run
US: Over Half of Republicans Believe Election was Stolen from Trump, Would Support His 2024 Run
6 April 2021
Netanyahu: This Is What an Attempted Coup Looks Like
Netanyahu: This Is What an Attempted Coup Looks Like
6 April 2021
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
5 April 2021
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
5 April 2021
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
5 April 2021
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
5 April 2021
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
4 April 2021
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
4 April 2021
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
4 April 2021
Asa
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: Iraqi Resistance's Decision to Expel US Absolutely Certain
4 April 2021
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
3 April 2021