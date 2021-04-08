0
Thursday 8 April 2021 - 06:17

Syrian Air Defense Thwarts Israeli Missile Attack

Story Code : 925966
Syria's official Sanaa news agency reported that the Syrian army's air defense had intercepted and destroyed several missiles over the south of Damascus.

According to SANA, the missiles were fired by Israeli fighters.

The Israeli fighters carried out the attack from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and the Lebanese border.

Four Syrian soldiers were wounded in the attack.

Israel always targets the positions of the Syrian army and infrastructure in order to support the terrorists.

The crisis in Syria began in 2011 with a massive offensive by terrorist groups backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States and their allies to shift the regional equation in favor of Israel.

The Syrian army defeated ISIS terrorist group in Syria with the help of the Islamic Republic of Iran along with the support of Russia.
