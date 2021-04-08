0
Thursday 8 April 2021 - 06:19

China Warns US against Destabilizing Taiwan Strait

Zhang Chunhui, a spokesman for the Chinese military, in a statement on Wednesday night, said that the US move to send a warship across the Strait of Taiwan and is an old tactic to distort and manipulate the tense situation in the strait.

Zhang Chunhui said that Beijing has observed the passage of the USS John S. McCain in the Strait of Taiwan, stressing that the US ship's action in crossing the Taiwan Strait has intentionally destabilized and weakened the situation in the region and endangered peace and stability in the Strait.

The USS John S. McCain crossed the Taiwan Strait in a tense operation on Wednesday.

The US Navy's 7th Fleet claims that its passage through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

In recent weeks, US warships have been conducting operations near Taiwan and disputed areas in the South China Sea, angering Beijing.

Chinese officials have always urged the United States to adhere to the principle of a unified China.

China has always considered Taiwan a part of its territory and opposes the establishment of any political or diplomatic relations between Taiwan and the United States or any other country.
