Islam Times - Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced in a brief statement that the Propelled Air Force targeted sensitive Saudi targets in King Khalid Airbase in Khamis Mushait.

One Qasef-2K drone was deployed in the operation.The operation hit its targets with high precision.Saree also reiterated that this operation is part of the natural and legitimate response to the continued aggression and unjust blockade against Yemen.Also on Wednesday, Saree announced a similar operation against the Saudi base.