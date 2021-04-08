0
Thursday 8 April 2021 - 10:28

PMU Faction: Existence of US Bases Violation of Iraq’s Sovereignty

“To say that Iraq needs foreign forces to defend its territory is an insult to the Iraqi military and security institutions, including the army and Hashd al-Sha’abi,” Qais Khazali, who leads the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq resistance group, wrote in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

Khazali said it was the Iraqi fighters who managed to defeat the Daesh [Arabic Acronym for ‘ISIS’] terrorist group and its sponsors without needing the assistance of foreign forces.

On Wednesday, the US and Iraq announced in a joint statement that they have agreed on the eventual withdrawal of US combat troops from Iraq, while a remaining mission of US forces will be focused on what was called “training” Iraqi troops.

The statement, however, said the two governments have not yet worked out the timing of the American forces’ withdrawal and would hold discussions on the matter.

Khazali further underscored that since Daesh elements have become a security threat rather than a military threat, the US air force is no longer needed and Iraq should rely on its own air force.

He called on the Iraqi negotiating team not to allow Americans to find new excuses to extend their presence on Iraq’s soil, adding that the Americans are seeking “permits” to stay in Iraq through justifying their presence.

“The presence of US military bases and combat forces alongside US dominance over Iraqi airspace is a clear act of occupation,” he stated.

Khazali further said that the existence of US military bases of Ain al-Assad in western Iraq and al-Harir in northern Iraq is a blatant violation of the country’s sovereignty and will be rejected by the Iraqi people.
