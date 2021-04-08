0
Thursday 8 April 2021 - 10:30

Mossad Chief to Washington: Iran The Core of Talks

Mossad Chief to Washington: Iran The Core of Talks
t will be the first high-level visit by an “Israeli” official to the United States since President Joe Biden took office on January 20.

According to the channel, the entity would like to try and organize a meeting Cohen and Biden.

During these meetings at the White House, the director of Mossad is expected to tackle Iran and “provide evidences against it” which "conceal important elements about its nuclear program," the channel added.

The visit comes as the United States and Iran have both described as "constructive" the indirect discussions that began Tuesday in Vienna in an attempt to save the international agreement on Iranian nuclear power.
