Mossad Chief to Washington: Iran The Core of Talks

Islam Times - “Israeli” Channel 13 reported on Wednesday that Mossad Director Yossi Cohen is expected to travel to Washington in the coming days for meetings with senior White House and US intelligence officials.

t will be the first high-level visit by an “Israeli” official to the United States since President Joe Biden took office on January 20.According to the channel, the entity would like to try and organize a meeting Cohen and Biden.During these meetings at the White House, the director of Mossad is expected to tackle Iran and “provide evidences against it” which "conceal important elements about its nuclear program," the channel added.The visit comes as the United States and Iran have both described as "constructive" the indirect discussions that began Tuesday in Vienna in an attempt to save the international agreement on Iranian nuclear power.