0
Saturday 10 April 2021 - 09:25

Hamas: “Israel’s” Refusal To Cooperate with ICC Act of Arrogance

Story Code : 926368
Hamas: “Israel’s” Refusal To Cooperate with ICC Act of Arrogance
In a press release on Friday, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem warned that “‘Israel’ is acting as if it is above the law and accountability.”

His remarks come a day after “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Tel Aviv would tell the ICC that it would not cooperate with the investigation into the regime’s war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Elsewhere in his comments on Friday, Qassem stressed that this case was a test for international institutions to enforce their decisions, achieve justice, and punish criminals.

Palestine was accepted as an ICC member in 2015, three years after signing the court's founding Rome Statute, based on its “observer state” status at the United Nations.

Both “Israel” and the United States have refused to sign up to the ICC, which was set up in 2002 to be the only global tribunal trying the world's worst crimes, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Related Stories
Hamas: “Israel’s” Demolitions in Jordan Valley Amount to Ethnic Cleansing
Islam Times - The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas slammed the recent demolition of Palestinian homes and buildings in the northern Jordan ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria Urges UNSC to Take Action against Israeli Attacks on Its Soil
Syria Urges UNSC to Take Action against Israeli Attacks on Its Soil
Merkel Urges Putin To Pull Troops Back from Ukraine Border
Merkel Urges Putin To Pull Troops Back from Ukraine Border
9 April 2021
“Israel” to ICC: We Don’t Recognize You, Won’t Cooperate
“Israel” to ICC: We Don’t Recognize You, Won’t Cooperate
9 April 2021
China Warns US against Destabilizing Taiwan Strait
China Warns US against Destabilizing Taiwan Strait
8 April 2021
Mossad Chief to Washington: Iran The Core of Talks
Mossad Chief to Washington: Iran The Core of Talks
8 April 2021
PMU Faction: Existence of US Bases Violation of Iraq’s Sovereignty
PMU Faction: Existence of US Bases Violation of Iraq’s Sovereignty
8 April 2021
Syrian Air Defense Thwarts Israeli Missile Attack
Syrian Air Defense Thwarts Israeli Missile Attack
8 April 2021
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
6 April 2021
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
6 April 2021
US: Over Half of Republicans Believe Election was Stolen from Trump, Would Support His 2024 Run
US: Over Half of Republicans Believe Election was Stolen from Trump, Would Support His 2024 Run
6 April 2021
Netanyahu: This Is What an Attempted Coup Looks Like
Netanyahu: This Is What an Attempted Coup Looks Like
6 April 2021
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
5 April 2021
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
5 April 2021