South Korean PM Due in Tehran to Discuss Unfreezing Iran’s Assets

Islam Times - South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun is scheduled to visit Iran on April 11 and 12 to discuss the country’s crude revenues, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Khatibzadeh said that Chung will travel to Tehran on Sunday to talk with the Iranian officials on releasing Iran’s funds that have been blocked as a result of illegal US sanctions.He added that the South Korean premier’s visit is aimed at promoting the friendly relations between Seoul and Tehran.According to the spokesman, Chung will to meet with some of the Iranian top officials including the president, parliament speaker and the Supreme Leader’s advisor.In relevant remarks on April 5, Khatibzadeh said, “This trip can help improve relations, but the Korean Prime Minister should arrive in Iran with full hands and practical and operational solutions.”He said that resolving the case with Iran’s frozen assets in South Korea has undergone slow progress, and expressed the hope that the Korean prime minister would visit Tehran with practical solutions to the problem.