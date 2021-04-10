0
Saturday 10 April 2021 - 12:04

Myanmar Junta Disallows Visit by UN Envoy

Story Code : 926395
Myanmar Junta Disallows Visit by UN Envoy
According to Iranian Agency, the UN's special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, will embark on a tour of Asian countries aimed at finding a solution to the country's crisis.

The tour will include stops in Thailand and China, but the exact details and timings for Burgener's trip have not been confirmed.

UN officials say Burgener wants to hold direct meetings with the generals in Myanmar, but the junta ruled it out.

"We have not permitted this. We also have no plan to allow it at this moment," Zaw Min Tun, a spokesman for the junta, told AFP on Friday.

Burgener confirmed that the military had shunned her.

"I regret that Tatmadaw answered me yesterday that they are not ready to receive me," she tweeted on Friday, using the local name for Myanmar's military.

"I am ready for dialogue. Violence never leads to peaceful sustainable solutions," she added.

Security forces in Myanmar have been using lethal force to quell weeks of unrest since the coup on February 1.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says the crackdown on protests has left at least 614 civilians dead. According to the local monitoring group, nearly 3,000 people have also been arrested.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian MiG-31 Fighter Jet Intercepts US Aircraft over Pacific
Russian MiG-31 Fighter Jet Intercepts US Aircraft over Pacific
Saudi Arabia Executes 3 Soldiers for Committing ‘High Treason’
Saudi Arabia Executes 3 Soldiers for Committing ‘High Treason’
10 April 2021
‘Israeli’ Use of Lebanese Airspace to Attack Syria Clear Breach of International Law
‘Israeli’ Use of Lebanese Airspace to Attack Syria Clear Breach of International Law
10 April 2021
Hamas: “Israel’s” Refusal To Cooperate with ICC Act of Arrogance
Hamas: “Israel’s” Refusal To Cooperate with ICC Act of Arrogance
10 April 2021
Syria Urges UNSC to Take Action against Israeli Attacks on Its Soil
Syria Urges UNSC to Take Action against Israeli Attacks on Its Soil
9 April 2021
Merkel Urges Putin To Pull Troops Back from Ukraine Border
Merkel Urges Putin To Pull Troops Back from Ukraine Border
9 April 2021
“Israel” to ICC: We Don’t Recognize You, Won’t Cooperate
“Israel” to ICC: We Don’t Recognize You, Won’t Cooperate
9 April 2021
China Warns US against Destabilizing Taiwan Strait
China Warns US against Destabilizing Taiwan Strait
8 April 2021
Mossad Chief to Washington: Iran The Core of Talks
Mossad Chief to Washington: Iran The Core of Talks
8 April 2021
PMU Faction: Existence of US Bases Violation of Iraq’s Sovereignty
PMU Faction: Existence of US Bases Violation of Iraq’s Sovereignty
8 April 2021
Syrian Air Defense Thwarts Israeli Missile Attack
Syrian Air Defense Thwarts Israeli Missile Attack
8 April 2021
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
6 April 2021
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
6 April 2021