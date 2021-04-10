0
Saturday 10 April 2021 - 21:28

Palestinian Child’s Eye Blinded by Israeli Rubber Bullet in Al-Khalil (Hebron)

Story Code : 926499
Izz el-Din Nedal al-Batsh lost his eye after Israeli occupation soldiers fired a rubber-coated round directly at him. The child’s father said his son was standing inside a commercial store in the neighborhood when the bullet hit his eye.

Clashes were taking place between the Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian teenagers near the area where the child was shot by the soldiers.

In November 2019, Palestinian videographer Muath Amarneh was blinded in one eye after being shot by an Israeli sniper while covering protests in Al-Khalil (Hebron).
Comment


