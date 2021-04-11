Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Jizan Airport, Khamis Air Base: Spox

Islam Times - Yemen’s army spokesman said on Sunday that the country had fired armed drones to attack a Saudi air base in south of the Kingdom.

The country’s air force managed to carry out accurate attacks as their military drones targeted the airfields of Jizan Airport and Khamis Mushait air base, in southern Saudi Arabia.The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a brief statement that the air force was able to target the Saudi airfields where the coalition’s warplanes were located at Jizan Airport and King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with two Qasef 2k drones, stressing that the strike was precise.He went on to say that the attacks were a part of Yemen’s legitimate response to the escalation of violence and the all-out siege by the Saudi aggressors on their country.The Yemeni air force also used a Qasef 2k plane to strike a sensitive site at Abha International Airport on Friday afternoon.