Sunday 11 April 2021 - 11:29

Yemeni's Ansraullah: Continuation of Yemeni Siege in Holy Ramadan is Inhumane Act

Story Code : 926579
According to Al-Masira on Sunday, Ansarullah spokesman and chairman of the Yemeni National Salvation Government's negotiating team, Mohammad Abdul Salam, tweeted as the holy month Ramadan approaches, Saudi Arabia's hostility and attacks against the Yemeni people continue inhumanely for the seventh year in a row.

Abdul Salam added that the invading coalition, deprived of human values, continues its siege against the Yemeni people, but on the other hand, the Yemeni people, with God's help, continue to protect their legitimate right to freedom, dignity, and sovereignty.

Yemeni Ansarullah protests against the Saudi coalition's attacks as aggressors targeted various Yemen areas, killing two civilians and wounding several others in Saada's al-Raqo border area.

UN agencies, including World Health Organization and UNICEF, have repeatedly warned that Yemeni people face famine and a humanitarian catastrophe unprecedented in the last century as attacks continue.

With the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, Saudi Arabia has launched a military invasion on Yemen since March 2015 and a land, sea, and air siege.
