Monday 12 April 2021 - 08:14

Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists

Story Code : 926708
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
"The Zionists want to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions ... they have publicly said that they will not allow this. But we will take our revenge from the Zionists," Zarif was quoted as saying by state TV.

On the morning of April 11, an explosion occurred at a uranium enrichment plant in Natanz, in the Isfahan province in central Iran.

Meanwhile, Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi defined the incident as an "act of nuclear terrorism," saying that Tehran reserves the right to respond to those responsible for the attack.

Later on Sunday The New York Times reported citing unnamed sources within US and “Israeli” intelligence that the incident was caused by a "deliberately planned explosion". The newspaper also claimed that the Natanz incident was a "classified ‘Israeli’ operation."

The incident at the Natanz plant took place amid the Vienna talks dedicated to bringing back the US, which withdrew from the nuclear deal.
