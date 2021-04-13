Palestinians in Gaza preparing for Ramadan amid COVID-19

Islam Times - Palestinians in the Gaza strip are preparing for the holy month of Ramadan this year while many restrictions are imposed by the authorities due to COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed how Gazans observe the holy fasting month of Ramadan. There will be no gatherings and ceremonies and previously busy markets are now quiet as people stay at home amid the pandemic.Gazans are already living in difficult financial conditions and can barely afford their basic needs in this holy month due to the Israeli blockade. Now the coronavirus is a new burden for them as it has doubled their sufferings.