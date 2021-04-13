Palestinians in Gaza preparing for Ramadan amid COVID-19
Story Code : 926939
The coronavirus pandemic has changed how Gazans observe the holy fasting month of Ramadan. There will be no gatherings and ceremonies and previously busy markets are now quiet as people stay at home amid the pandemic.
Gazans are already living in difficult financial conditions and can barely afford their basic needs in this holy month due to the Israeli blockade. Now the coronavirus is a new burden for them as it has doubled their sufferings.