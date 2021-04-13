0
Tuesday 13 April 2021 - 11:20

Death Toll Has Risen to 42 After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Djibouti

Story Code : 926941
Sixteen children were among the dead, spokeswoman Yvonne Ndege said. She said 14 people survived.

“The smugglers have not yet been found,” she said, AP reported.

Olivia Headon, the IOM’s spokeswoman in Yemen, has said the migrants were returning from Yemen because of the dire situation in the Arab world’s poorest country, wrecked by war.

“They were so desperate to leave Yemen they put their lives back into the hands of unscrupulous smugglers,” she said.

Many people seek to make the voyage from Ethiopia and Somalia to Yemen and on to richer Persian Gulf countries as they flee poverty and insecurity in search of work. But the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges force some to turn back.
