Islam Times - The Iranian President Hasan Rouhani stressed, while answering Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s phone call, that the Israeli presence in the region is dangerous.

President Rouhani warned against the militarization in the region, calling for the peaceful means to secure the interests of all the countries.The contact between the two leaders came few days after a sabotage act targeted an Iranian nuclear facility as reports indicated the Israeli involvement in the attack.