0
Thursday 15 April 2021 - 02:17

US Army Base in Erbil Targeted

Story Code : 927284
US Army Base in Erbil Targeted
Several explosions were heard in Erbil, capital city of Iraqi Kurdistan region according to Saberin News.

Columns of smoke are reportedly  rising up from the US forces' base near the airport and it is said that at least one rocket has hit the base. 

Roads to the airport and the US consulate in Erbil are closed. 

One US soldier has been injured due to the rocket attack at least.

Some other sources have announced that the attack has been carried out by suicide drones despite presence of US advanced air-defence system in the base.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country's Domestic Affairs
14 April 2021
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
14 April 2021
60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani
60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani
14 April 2021
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
13 April 2021
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
13 April 2021
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
13 April 2021
US Occupation Transfers 60 Daesh Terrorists from SDF Militia’s Prisons in Hasaka to Al-Omar Oil Field
US Occupation Transfers 60 Daesh Terrorists from SDF Militia’s Prisons in Hasaka to Al-Omar Oil Field
13 April 2021
A street vendor sells roasted chestnuts in front of a branch of Halkbank in central Istanbul, Turkey, January 10, 2018.
Turkish bank claims immunity from US prosecution in case related to evading Iran sanctions
13 April 2021
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
12 April 2021
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
12 April 2021
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
12 April 2021
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
12 April 2021