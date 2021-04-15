0
Thursday 15 April 2021 - 11:04

Pentagon Refuses to Discuss Cancellation of 2 US Warships Passage to Black Sea

Story Code : 927360
Pentagon Refuses to Discuss Cancellation of 2 US Warships Passage to Black Sea
Last week, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Washington had notified Ankara about the passage of its two warships through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea, where they would be from April 14-15 to May 4-5. However, on Wednesday, a representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that the United States had canceled the vessels' passage.

“We continue to monitor the situation in the region very carefully. We are aware of the reporting about the ships but, for security reasons, we do not discuss these types of operational details. We operate in the Black Sea and many other areas across the entire region on a regular basis, which is all part of our ongoing commitment and reassurance to our NATO Allies and partners,” the Pentagon said on late Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the War Ministry added that there was no change to the US operational capability or deterrence posture.

The United States' decision to cancel its deployment comes just hours after a squadron of Russian Black Sea Fleet warships took to the water to practice artillery fire.

According to Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Russia was forced to take steps to ensure its national security in the face of the growing US and NATO activities near Russian borders in the Black Sea Region. At the same time, Moscow remains interested in "holding talks on a political settlement."
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country's Domestic Affairs
14 April 2021
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
14 April 2021
60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani
60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani
14 April 2021
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
13 April 2021
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
13 April 2021
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
13 April 2021
US Occupation Transfers 60 Daesh Terrorists from SDF Militia’s Prisons in Hasaka to Al-Omar Oil Field
US Occupation Transfers 60 Daesh Terrorists from SDF Militia’s Prisons in Hasaka to Al-Omar Oil Field
13 April 2021
A street vendor sells roasted chestnuts in front of a branch of Halkbank in central Istanbul, Turkey, January 10, 2018.
Turkish bank claims immunity from US prosecution in case related to evading Iran sanctions
13 April 2021
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
Zarif on Natanz Attack: We’ll Revenge from the Zionists
12 April 2021
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
IMF: Crisis-Ridden Lebanon Needs to Form New Govt., Launch Reforms
12 April 2021
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
Hezbollah Deputy SG Terms US Return To JCPOA Great Victory for Iran
12 April 2021
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
Vandals Attack Mosque in Western France Ahead of Ramadan
12 April 2021