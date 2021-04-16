0
Friday 16 April 2021 - 23:12

Russia Hits Back at UK over ‘Malign Activity’ Accusation

Story Code : 927613
Russia Hits Back at UK over ‘Malign Activity’ Accusation
The diplomatic mission released the remark in a statement late on Thursday, shortly after the UK Foreign Office summoned the Russian ambassador to London to convey concerns about “a continuing pattern of Russian malign activity.”

According to the British government, Ambassador Andrey Kelin received complaints specifically about alleged cyber-attacks, including the so-called SolarWinds attack, and the build-up of military forces near the Ukrainian border and in Crimea.

The Foreign Office in a statement also called Russia “the most acute threat to the UK’s national and collective security.”

Shortly later, the Russian Embassy in London said in a statement of its own that the UK was attempting to sound like an important global actor in the post-Brexit era by making such assertions about Russia.

“We consider the UK Foreign Office’s press release… as nothing but an attempt to play into hands of the US, which as usual… [tries] to blame Russia when facing an obvious failure of its efforts to ensure cybersecurity,” the Russian diplomatic mission.

It said the accusations against Russia were unfounded and lacked evidence.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry had called the UK’s move to summon Ambassador Kelin “a chain reaction of the NATO countries in support of US sanctions.”

The summoning of the Russian ambassador and the statement by the UK come amid escalating tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine, where the pro-West Kiev government has been cracking down on ethnic Russians in the country’s east.

The United States and NATO have accused Russia of amassing military forces near the Ukrainian border and have dispatched military personnel and equipment to Ukraine, which is not a NATO member.

Russia says it is using its own territory for defensive activity amid increased NATO presence near Russian borders.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
16 April 2021
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
16 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
15 April 2021
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
15 April 2021
Canada’s Third-largest Party Endorses Boycott Of ‘Israel’
Canada’s Third-largest Party Endorses Boycott Of ‘Israel’
15 April 2021
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
14 April 2021
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country's Domestic Affairs
14 April 2021
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
14 April 2021
60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani
60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani
14 April 2021
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
Russia Warns US Warships to Steer Clear Of Crimea ’For Their Own Good’
13 April 2021
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
Iran’s FM Slams EU Sanctions against Iranian Officials
13 April 2021
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
China Urges United States Not to Play with Fire on Taiwan Issue
13 April 2021