Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night

Islam Times - The Israeli regime’s military conducts a number of strikes against areas Gaza stripe says Israeli army

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes in the blockaded Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said on Saturday.The strikes came after a rocket was launched from Gaza, it claimed.No casualties were reported following the attack, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.Gazan authorities have yet to statement on the airstrikes.Also on the early hours of Friday, the Palestinian Shahab news agency said Israeli gunnery had targeted an area east of the Juhor ad-Dik Village in northern Gaza Strip.Israeli warplanes, meanwhile, targeted the Mantaqat al-Sharqiyah east of the Gaza City that likewise lies in the coastal sliver’s north.There have been no reports yet pointing to likely human or material losses from the attacks that the Israeli military has also verified conducting.Earlier, Israeli officials alleged that a rocket had been fired from the direction of the enclave towards the illegal settlements that lie close to it.Some of the officials told Sky News Arabia that the alleged projectile had come down in the city of Sderot in the south of the occupied territories.Palestinian resistance groups carry out occasional rocket attacks against the occupied territories from the sliver that has been under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007 and has experienced three full-scale Israeli wars.