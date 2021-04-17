0
Saturday 17 April 2021 - 21:11

Man Sues Trump for US Coronavirus Deaths

Story Code : 927826
Man Sues Trump for US Coronavirus Deaths
Arnett Thomas is one of 75 co-plaintiffs suing Trump in a class action lawsuit for the United States' coronavirus death toll and for economic and psychological problems caused by the pandemic, northjersey.com reported Thursday.

The plaintiffs are seeking USD one trillion in a federal lawsuit filed in Newark, New Jersey and Thomas is looking for a lawyer to represent the plaintiffs, northjersey.com reported. The lawsuit, written by Thomas, is a 29-page document and cites a number of federal statutes and the US Constitution.

Thomas is a former prisoner who was convicted of murder in the 1980s, northjersey.com reported. It was in prison while serving his sentence that Thomas began studying law by reading books on the subject in the prison's library. in 1985, Thomas filed a lawsuit on behalf of inmates in New Jersey that resulted in the rules of solitary confinement changing, northjersey.com reported. Thomas was paroled in 2000.

“The former president literally became the very domestic enemy to the Constitution he swore to defend,” Thomas wrote in the lawsuit.

This is not the first suit Trump has faced since leaving office. In March, a Democratic congressman sued Donald Trump, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other allies of the former president over the deadly attack on the US Capitol when violent Trump supporters tried to stop the certification of Trump's election defeat.

The civil lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, alleges that the attack, which left five dead including a police officer, was a "direct and foreseeable consequence" of unlawful actions by Trump, Giuliani, Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., Republican congressman Mo Brooks and others.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
17 April 2021
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
17 April 2021
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
17 April 2021
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
16 April 2021
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
16 April 2021
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
16 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
15 April 2021
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
15 April 2021
Canada’s Third-largest Party Endorses Boycott Of ‘Israel’
Canada’s Third-largest Party Endorses Boycott Of ‘Israel’
15 April 2021
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
14 April 2021
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country's Domestic Affairs
14 April 2021
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
14 April 2021