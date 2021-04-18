0
Sunday 18 April 2021 - 02:07

Ex-IRGC Commander: Netanyahu Using Forged Documents against Iran

Story Code : 927840
Ex-IRGC Commander: Netanyahu Using Forged Documents against Iran
“The papers displayed by the Zionist regime’s prime minister who claimed to be our country's documents were forged, and Netanyahu's actions were a show for domestic consumption and rivalries among parties in the occupied territories,” Rezayee, also the secretary of Iran's Expediency Council (EC), said on Saturday.

He added that in a recent interview, he had warned of the enemies’ plots to infiltrate into the country’s sensitive centers, saying that in a failed mission, the enemies’ agents wanted to steal certain secret documents from Iran but they were fortunately arrested at the borders.

His comments referred to Netanyahu’s claims in September 2018 at the UN meeting in which he described a number of papers in his hand as a the images of a secret atomic warehouse in Tehran.

After his allegations, the then Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Bahram Qassemi, said that the world will dismiss Netanyahu’s claims.

“The world will only laugh loudly at this type of false, meaningless and unnecessary speech and false shows,” Qassemi said.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at the time that there should be more scrutiny on Israel’s nuclear program.

“No arts & craft show will ever obfuscate that Israel is only regime in our region with a *secret* and *undeclared* nuclear weapons program - including an *actual atomic arsenal*. Time for Israel to fess up and open its illegal nuclear weapons program to international inspectors,” Zarif tweeted.
Related Stories
Ex-IRGC Commander Underlines Iran's Pending Revenge for US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
Islam Times - Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council (EC) Mohsen Rezayee underlined his country's resolve to retaliate the US assassination of former ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
17 April 2021
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
17 April 2021
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
17 April 2021
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
16 April 2021
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
16 April 2021
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
16 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
15 April 2021
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
15 April 2021
Canada’s Third-largest Party Endorses Boycott Of ‘Israel’
Canada’s Third-largest Party Endorses Boycott Of ‘Israel’
15 April 2021
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
Biden Administration Proceeding with $23 Billion Weapons Sales to UAE
14 April 2021
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country
Syria Calls On Washington to Stop Intervention in Country's Domestic Affairs
14 April 2021
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
Israel’s Mossad in Iraq Attacked, A Number of Israelis Killed, Wounded: Sources
14 April 2021