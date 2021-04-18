Ex-IRGC Commander: Netanyahu Using Forged Documents against Iran

Islam Times - Former Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Mohsen Rezayee said on Saturday that the papers shown by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as documents against Iran's nuclear program are all forged and fake.

“The papers displayed by the Zionist regime’s prime minister who claimed to be our country's documents were forged, and Netanyahu's actions were a show for domestic consumption and rivalries among parties in the occupied territories,” Rezayee, also the secretary of Iran's Expediency Council (EC), said on Saturday.He added that in a recent interview, he had warned of the enemies’ plots to infiltrate into the country’s sensitive centers, saying that in a failed mission, the enemies’ agents wanted to steal certain secret documents from Iran but they were fortunately arrested at the borders.His comments referred to Netanyahu’s claims in September 2018 at the UN meeting in which he described a number of papers in his hand as a the images of a secret atomic warehouse in Tehran.After his allegations, the then Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Bahram Qassemi, said that the world will dismiss Netanyahu’s claims.“The world will only laugh loudly at this type of false, meaningless and unnecessary speech and false shows,” Qassemi said.Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at the time that there should be more scrutiny on Israel’s nuclear program.“No arts & craft show will ever obfuscate that Israel is only regime in our region with a *secret* and *undeclared* nuclear weapons program - including an *actual atomic arsenal*. Time for Israel to fess up and open its illegal nuclear weapons program to international inspectors,” Zarif tweeted.