Sunday 18 April 2021 - 10:26

Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade

Story Code : 927883
The vehicle parade, held to mark the Army and the Ground Force Day, saw various units of the Iranian Army showcasing its achievements on Sunday morning.

The latest military products of the Army were carried on trucks in the event in Tehran without parading troops, in compliance with the coronavirus restrictions.

During the parade, attended by Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Army units displayed a number of new products, including missile and artillery systems.

The Army’s air defense division unveiled three homegrown missile systems, including ‘Damavand’ strategic and long-range system used for downing various aircraft as well as cruise and ballistic missiles.

The Army also unveiled ‘Zolfaqar’ low-altitude missile system, ‘Majid’ missile system, and ‘Khatam’ artillery fire control system capable of hitting various aerial targets at a low altitude.

In a message on the occasion of the Army Day on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian Army to enhance preparedness for operations as much as necessary.
