0
Sunday 18 April 2021 - 23:19

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Iranian Army’s Trump Card in Any Battle: Top Commander

Story Code : 927947
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Iranian Army’s Trump Card in Any Battle: Top Commander
According to Iranian Agency, he made the remarks on the sidelines of a military march held on Sunday to mark the National Army Day, during which Iran’s latest military achievements, including home-grown air defense systems, were showcased.

“What you saw today was a small portion of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army’s capabilities put on display,” the commander said, adding that all the necessary health precautions had been taken into consideration during the parade at a time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, you witnessed the emerging drone power of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, and it must be noted that this power was developed during all the years the country was under [Washington’s] ‘maximum pressure.’”

“Today, the drone capability of the Army is a major source of power and a trump card for the Armed Forces, which if needed, would be used in any battlefield,” the Iranian general emphasized.

Sanctions have restrictive implications for any country, Mousavi said, but those who view the bans as an opportunity for national breakthroughs are the ones who can ultimately have a say at the international arena.

The Army’s air defense division on Sunday unveiled three domestically-developed missile systems, including Zolfaqar low-altitude missile system that enjoys great mobility and can connect to electro-optic systems.

The Majid missile system, used for intercepting and downing low-altitude targets as well as cruise missiles, and the Khatam artillery fire control system, capable of striking various aerial targets at low altitudes, were also showcased.

In a message addressed to the chief commander of Iran’s Army on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called on the military to further expand its preparedness.

In recent years, Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and hardware.

Iran has also conducted major military drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its Armed Forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art army equipment.
Related Stories
IRGC speedboats to become radar-evading with new missiles: Top commander
Islam Times - The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Navy says new speedboats operated by the IRGC will be radar-evading ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Marines Enter Yemen
US Marines Enter Yemen's Al-Mahrah Province
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
18 April 2021
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
18 April 2021
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
18 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
17 April 2021
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
17 April 2021
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
17 April 2021
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
17 April 2021
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
16 April 2021
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
Greek, Turkish Ministers Clash at Press Conference
16 April 2021
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
16 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiations on Saving JCPOA Shouldn’t Become Talks of Attrition
15 April 2021
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan
15 April 2021