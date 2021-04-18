Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Iranian Army’s Trump Card in Any Battle: Top Commander

Islam Times - The Chief Commander of the Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said drones are now a substantial component of the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces and will be used in any battle if the need arises.

According to Iranian Agency, he made the remarks on the sidelines of a military march held on Sunday to mark the National Army Day, during which Iran’s latest military achievements, including home-grown air defense systems, were showcased.“What you saw today was a small portion of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army’s capabilities put on display,” the commander said, adding that all the necessary health precautions had been taken into consideration during the parade at a time of the COVID-19 pandemic.“Today, you witnessed the emerging drone power of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, and it must be noted that this power was developed during all the years the country was under [Washington’s] ‘maximum pressure.’”“Today, the drone capability of the Army is a major source of power and a trump card for the Armed Forces, which if needed, would be used in any battlefield,” the Iranian general emphasized.Sanctions have restrictive implications for any country, Mousavi said, but those who view the bans as an opportunity for national breakthroughs are the ones who can ultimately have a say at the international arena.The Army’s air defense division on Sunday unveiled three domestically-developed missile systems, including Zolfaqar low-altitude missile system that enjoys great mobility and can connect to electro-optic systems.The Majid missile system, used for intercepting and downing low-altitude targets as well as cruise missiles, and the Khatam artillery fire control system, capable of striking various aerial targets at low altitudes, were also showcased.In a message addressed to the chief commander of Iran’s Army on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called on the military to further expand its preparedness.In recent years, Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and hardware.Iran has also conducted major military drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its Armed Forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art army equipment.