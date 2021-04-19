Ukraine Attempting to Politicize Passenger Plane Downing After Failure in Anti-Russian Efforts: Informed Source

Islam Times - An informed source close to the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran revealed that Ukraine is seeking to remove the case of its plane crash from the technical route and use it to put pressure on Russia.

An informed source close to the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran said: "After the crash of a Ukrainian plane in Iran, the country's officials suggested to Iran that reports the cause of the accident as technical problems in the Russian M-1 air defense system."The informed official added: "Iran did not accept this request because it was not real, and Ukraine has taken the path of politicizing the case and taking it out of the technical procedure."The official said: Because of unresolved ambiguities surrounding Kiev's role in targeting a 2014 Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 that killed all 298 passengers on board, Ukraine tried to link both incidents to the same source and absolve himself of charges.The source also said that Ukraine intended to increase political pressure on Moscow by indirectly attributing the plane crash to the Russians due to its fierce conflict with Moscow over the ownership of the Crimean island.In the end, referring to the strong will of the Islamic Republic of Iran to create transparency in all aspects of this tragic incident caused by a human error, the informed official called any attempt to exploit the incident politically inhumane and contrary to legal and technical procedures.In recent days, Ukrainian officials have raised the deliberate crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane on Iranian soil, which the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran have categorically denied.