Monday 19 April 2021 - 12:15

S. Nasrallah to Imam Khamenei: Brig. Gen. Hejazi Was Powerful Support to Axis of Resistance

“I offer your eminence, on behalf of me and my brothers and sisters in Hezbollah, condolences over the demise of this prominent Jihadi commander and dear brother Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi,” Sayyed Nasrallah said in the cable, as announced by Hezbollah’s Media Relation Office.

“We were saddened by the surprise demise of this dear commander who passed away as he was at his maximum Jihad and at a time when the Axis of Resistance is in need to his honored presence,” Sayyed Nsrallah added.

“We knew Brigadier General Hejazi after he accompanied us for long years. He was beside us a wise commander and a migrating Mujahid for the sake of Allah. Brigadier General Hejazi was a great brother, a powerful support and a loyal commander who sacrificed himself. He was an icon in morals who had bright thoughts and pioneer experience.”

Sayyed Nasrallah praised the IRGC commander as the “loyal brother and friend of great martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Suleimani, especially in the last years which were tough and decisive for the life of our peoples, region and Resistance.”

The Hezbollah S.G. also offered condolences to the “sincere soldiers” of the IRGC and Quds Force, as well as to Brigadier General Hejazi’s family, asking Allah to “save the honored presence” of Imam Khamenei “as a leader of this Ummah (nation) and a hope for all those oppressed in the world.”

Sayyed Nasrallah, meanwhile, sent two separate messages, offering condolences to the IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami and the Quds Force Chief Brigadier General Ismail Qaani.
