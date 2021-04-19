0
Monday 19 April 2021 - 12:59

Moscow Vows Tit-for-Tat Response to Any US Sanctions

Story Code : 928073
Moscow Vows Tit-for-Tat Response to Any US Sanctions
"We are not the side that initiated this exchange of sanctions (against each other). You know this is the favorite tactic of the US. We do not agree with it, we do not accept it. But the principle of reciprocity is an absolute constant for us", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, adding that Moscow will retaliate each time the US introduces a new round of anti-Russia sanctions, Sputnik reported.

Russia slapped sanctions against Washington in response to restrictions announced by the Biden administration on April 15. The US introduced sanctions against several companies and individuals, accusing them of links to the Solar Winds hack and purported meddling in the 2020 elections.

The American side also banned domestic investors from buying Russian government bonds during their initial offering but allowed them to be purchased on the secondary market.

The United States previously announced a new round of financial and banking sector sanctions against Moscow and simultaneously expelled 10 diplomats from Russia's diplomatic mission in Washington.
Related Stories
Man Sues Trump for US Coronavirus Deaths
Islam Times - A 71-year-old resident from New Jersey is suing former US President Donald Trump for the harmful impact of the coronavirus pandemic across the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Direct Flights between Bahrain, Zionist Entity to Commence in June
Direct Flights between Bahrain, Zionist Entity to Commence in June
US Warns Russia of Consequences If Navalny Dies in Prison
US Warns Russia of Consequences If Navalny Dies in Prison
19 April 2021
S. Nasrallah to Imam Khamenei: Brig. Gen. Hejazi Was Powerful Support to Axis of Resistance
S. Nasrallah to Imam Khamenei: Brig. Gen. Hejazi Was Powerful Support to Axis of Resistance
19 April 2021
We Will Force “Israel” to Free Palestinian Prisoners: Top Hamas Official
We Will Force “Israel” to Free Palestinian Prisoners: Top Hamas Official
19 April 2021
US Marines Enter Yemen
US Marines Enter Yemen's Al-Mahrah Province
18 April 2021
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
18 April 2021
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
18 April 2021
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
18 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
17 April 2021
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
17 April 2021
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
17 April 2021
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
17 April 2021
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
16 April 2021