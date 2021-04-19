Moscow Vows Tit-for-Tat Response to Any US Sanctions

Islam Times - Russian authorities stated on Monday that any restrictions imposed by the US administration will trigger a response in kind from Moscow.

"We are not the side that initiated this exchange of sanctions (against each other). You know this is the favorite tactic of the US. We do not agree with it, we do not accept it. But the principle of reciprocity is an absolute constant for us", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, adding that Moscow will retaliate each time the US introduces a new round of anti-Russia sanctions, Sputnik reported.Russia slapped sanctions against Washington in response to restrictions announced by the Biden administration on April 15. The US introduced sanctions against several companies and individuals, accusing them of links to the Solar Winds hack and purported meddling in the 2020 elections.The American side also banned domestic investors from buying Russian government bonds during their initial offering but allowed them to be purchased on the secondary market.The United States previously announced a new round of financial and banking sector sanctions against Moscow and simultaneously expelled 10 diplomats from Russia's diplomatic mission in Washington.