Yemeni Resistance Vows Future Operations on Third Martyrdom Anniversary of President Sammad

Islam Times - The Yemeni Armed Forces vowed that future operations are to come, named after late President Martyr Saleh al-Sammad.

In gratitude for his sacrifices in confronting the Saudi war, Yemenis held an official ceremony to commemorate the third martyrdom anniversary of the former president of Yemen's Supreme Political Council.In a statement during the event, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman, Brigadier General Yehya Saree made clear that the Armed Forces are getting prepared to those operations, and are just waiting for the leadership’s order to carry them out, as the leadership is the side that sets the appropriate time and place.Saree further stressed that Martyr Sammad’s blood will not go in vain.Al-Sammad was the first president of Yemen's Supreme Political Council and an icon in the face of the Saudi war on Yemen. He played a key role in supporting the Yemeni Military industries that led to the capability of causing a heavy blow to the Saudi economy.Saleh al-Sammad was martyred in a Saudi-led coalition airstrike that targeted al-Hudaydah on April 19, 2018. He was succeeded by Mahdi al-Mashat who is still serving the post of the President of the Supreme Political Council.