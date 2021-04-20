President of Chad Dies

Islam Times - According to a confirmation from the national army of Chad read on national radio, the newly re-elected President Idriss Déby has died of wounds he received while commanding his army in battles against rebels in the north.

In a swift change of fate, after news had come in that Chad’s veteran president, Idriss Déby had won a sixth term in the latest provisional results on Monday by 79.3%, an announcement broadcast on national radio today has announced his death.According to the army spokesperson, Général Azem Bemrandoua Agouna, the military had been pushed back by a column of insurgents who were advancing on the capital, N’Djamena.Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno has won the sixth consecutive term with 79.3% of the vote, the electoral commission announced late Monday.