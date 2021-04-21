0
Wednesday 21 April 2021 - 06:31

Venezuela Secures Aid from UN Food Programme

Story Code : 928402
Venezuela Secures Aid from UN Food Programme
"I want to thank the efforts that have been made to sign this agreement to implement food support programs, food aid for primary school students as a first step, which we talked about in private for almost an hour," Maduro said at a signing ceremony broadcast on national TV.

The executive director for the WFP, David Beasley, arrived in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas. Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry tweeted that Beasley was expected to sign important agreements for the food security of Venezuelans.

The Venezuelan government maintains constant ties with the UN structure to maintain social safety nets and counter the impact of an economic, trade, and financial embargo imposed by the United States.

As part of several attempts to oust Maduro, the US and other Western countries endorsed Venezuelan political opposition leader Juan Guaido and have slapped crippling sanctions on Caracas, and have frozen its assets abroad. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other nations are in support of Maduro.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Killed ‘Up To 200’ Terrorists in Airstrike on Their Camp in Syria
Russia Killed ‘Up To 200’ Terrorists in Airstrike on Their Camp in Syria
General Fallahzadeh Appointed as IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander
General Fallahzadeh Appointed as IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander
20 April 2021
Former Israeli Colonel: Iron Dome Unreliable in Face of Palestinian Missiles
Former Israeli Colonel: Iron Dome Unreliable in Face of Palestinian Missiles
20 April 2021
New Constitution Sole Way out of Bahrain Crisis: Sheikh Isa Qassim
New Constitution Sole Way out of Bahrain Crisis: Sheikh Isa Qassim
20 April 2021
Direct Flights between Bahrain, Zionist Entity to Commence in June
Direct Flights between Bahrain, Zionist Entity to Commence in June
19 April 2021
US Warns Russia of Consequences If Navalny Dies in Prison
US Warns Russia of Consequences If Navalny Dies in Prison
19 April 2021
S. Nasrallah to Imam Khamenei: Brig. Gen. Hejazi Was Powerful Support to Axis of Resistance
S. Nasrallah to Imam Khamenei: Brig. Gen. Hejazi Was Powerful Support to Axis of Resistance
19 April 2021
We Will Force “Israel” to Free Palestinian Prisoners: Top Hamas Official
We Will Force “Israel” to Free Palestinian Prisoners: Top Hamas Official
19 April 2021
US Marines Enter Yemen
US Marines Enter Yemen's Al-Mahrah Province
18 April 2021
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
18 April 2021
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
18 April 2021
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
18 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
17 April 2021