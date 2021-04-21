EU Focusing on Success of Iran Nuclear Talks

Islam Times - European Union’s foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said on Wednesday that Europe was focusing on success of the nuclear talks between Iran and the 4+1.

In brief, the talks are still going on and their goals are quite clear and the EU, as the coordinator of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), tries to the best of its ability to make the talks move towards success, said Stano about his assessment of the talks, speaking to reporters in Brussels.The 18th session of the Joint Commission meeting started online on April 2 with the participation of representatives of Iran and 4+1.The meeting went on face to face in Vienna and two work groups of sanctions removal and nuclear measures are working on the measures to be taken by Iran and the US.The fifth round of the talks was held in Grand Hotel in Vienna on Tuesday. The Joint Commission decided to create a third expert group to start looking into the possible sequencing of respective measures. The first two work groups worked separately on the sanctions and nuclear issues.The Joint Commission will reconvene in the course of next week.The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters at the end of Tuesday meeting that it seems Iran’s foreign minister and his American counterpart are keen on reaching an agreement on revival of the JCPOA.