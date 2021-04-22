0
Thursday 22 April 2021 - 21:26

Russia Stages Show of Force near Ukraine with Launch of Crimean Exercises

Story Code : 928734
Russia Stages Show of Force near Ukraine with Launch of Crimean Exercises
The Russian defense ministry said Shoigu flew by helicopter over the areas where troops and military equipment are deployed, and checked the readiness of the naval and ground forces, Reuters reported.

Interfax news agency said the exercises would involve more than 10,000 soldiers and more than 40 warships.

In Moscow, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin was aware of an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to meet to discuss the crisis.

“If the president considers it necessary, he will reply himself. I have nothing to say on that now,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The concentration of forces in Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014, is part of a much bigger deployment of Russian troops.

The EU’s top diplomat said on Monday that Russia has massed some 100,000 troops near the border.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine’s foreign minister urged Western allies to show they were prepared to punish Moscow with new sanctions, including kicking Russia out of the global SWIFT bank payments system, to deter the Kremlin from resorting to more military force.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
22 April 2021
Ukraine Urges West to Act to Deter Potential Russian Military Action
Ukraine Urges West to Act to Deter Potential Russian Military Action
22 April 2021
Israeli Media: Missile Falls near Dimona
Israeli Media: Missile Falls near Dimona
22 April 2021
Muslims Denounce France over Its Plan to Ban Hijab for Minors
Muslims Denounce France over Its Plan to Ban Hijab for Minors
21 April 2021
Philippines’ Duterte Threatens China with War, Admits May Not Be Able to Win
Philippines’ Duterte Threatens China with War, Admits May Not Be Able to Win
21 April 2021
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Run for Re-Election in May
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Run for Re-Election in May
21 April 2021
China-linked Hackers Used VPN Flaw to Target US Military Industry
China-linked Hackers Used VPN Flaw to Target US Military Industry
21 April 2021
Huge Explosion Rocks ‘Israeli’ Missile Factory
Huge Explosion Rocks ‘Israeli’ Missile Factory
21 April 2021
Russia Killed ‘Up To 200’ Terrorists in Airstrike on Their Camp in Syria
Russia Killed ‘Up To 200’ Terrorists in Airstrike on Their Camp in Syria
20 April 2021
General Fallahzadeh Appointed as IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander
General Fallahzadeh Appointed as IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander
20 April 2021
Former Israeli Colonel: Iron Dome Unreliable in Face of Palestinian Missiles
Former Israeli Colonel: Iron Dome Unreliable in Face of Palestinian Missiles
20 April 2021
New Constitution Sole Way out of Bahrain Crisis: Sheikh Isa Qassim
New Constitution Sole Way out of Bahrain Crisis: Sheikh Isa Qassim
20 April 2021