0
Thursday 22 April 2021 - 23:47

Italian Police Arrest Man Linked to 2016 Terrorist Attack in France's Nice

Story Code : 928748
Italian Police Arrest Man Linked to 2016 Terrorist Attack in France
Police said on Thursday that the man, identified as Endri Elezi, was a 28-year-old Albanian suspected of having supplied a gun to Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, the Tunisian who rammed a truck into a Bastille Day crowd in Nice, killing 86 people.

Media reports said Italian police, acting on a European arrest warrant issued by France, had arrested Elezi at Sparanise, near the southern city of Naples.

"The arrest of Endri Elezi… confirms the great skills of the state police's counter-terrorism investigators and the effectiveness of the international cooperation," Italy's Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said in a statement.

Bouhlel was shot dead by officers after he carried out the attack against the crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice on July 14, 2016.

The Takfiri Daesh terrorist group later claimed responsibility for the deadly attack, which also injured more than 400 people, but French prosecutors said that no direct evidence had been found to link the attacker to the terror outfit.
Related Stories
US Kills as Many Civilians as Nice Attack--but Get No Front-Page Headlines
Islam Times - A coalition airstrike reported on Tuesday that killed at least 85 civilians—one more than died in the Nice attack in France last week—wasn’t ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
Putin Warns West against Crossing Russia’s ’Red Line’
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Attack, Four Soldiers Injured
22 April 2021
Ukraine Urges West to Act to Deter Potential Russian Military Action
Ukraine Urges West to Act to Deter Potential Russian Military Action
22 April 2021
Israeli Media: Missile Falls near Dimona
Israeli Media: Missile Falls near Dimona
22 April 2021
Muslims Denounce France over Its Plan to Ban Hijab for Minors
Muslims Denounce France over Its Plan to Ban Hijab for Minors
21 April 2021
Philippines’ Duterte Threatens China with War, Admits May Not Be Able to Win
Philippines’ Duterte Threatens China with War, Admits May Not Be Able to Win
21 April 2021
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Run for Re-Election in May
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Run for Re-Election in May
21 April 2021
China-linked Hackers Used VPN Flaw to Target US Military Industry
China-linked Hackers Used VPN Flaw to Target US Military Industry
21 April 2021
Huge Explosion Rocks ‘Israeli’ Missile Factory
Huge Explosion Rocks ‘Israeli’ Missile Factory
21 April 2021
Russia Killed ‘Up To 200’ Terrorists in Airstrike on Their Camp in Syria
Russia Killed ‘Up To 200’ Terrorists in Airstrike on Their Camp in Syria
20 April 2021
General Fallahzadeh Appointed as IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander
General Fallahzadeh Appointed as IRGC Quds Force Deputy Commander
20 April 2021
Former Israeli Colonel: Iron Dome Unreliable in Face of Palestinian Missiles
Former Israeli Colonel: Iron Dome Unreliable in Face of Palestinian Missiles
20 April 2021
New Constitution Sole Way out of Bahrain Crisis: Sheikh Isa Qassim
New Constitution Sole Way out of Bahrain Crisis: Sheikh Isa Qassim
20 April 2021