0
Monday 26 April 2021 - 12:25

Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field

Story Code : 929319
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
The deal, if completed, would be by far the biggest between the occupation regime and the UAE since their shameless announcement of establishing diplomatic relations last year.

Mubadala Petroleum, an oil and gas exploration and production company in 10 countries, is an Abu Dhabi state-owned company.

The sides said they hoped to complete the agreement by the end of May and that Zionist so-called Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz had been informed of the agreement. Delek Drilling shares were up 4.4 percent at $1.51 mid-morning Monday on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Delek Drilling, which is controlled by Yitzhak Tshuva, is under the Zionist occupation government orders to divest its Tamar stake by the end of the year as part of the natural gas framework agreement to bring more competition into the Zionist entity’s energy sector.

Tamar gas field, Palestine’s ‘Israeli’-occupied second-largest after Leviathan, is located 90 kilometers west of Haifa at a depth of 5,000 meters underwater. It began production in 2013 and today sells most of its gas domestically with small quantities of exports to Egypt and Jordan.

According to the latest estimate produced by the energy consulting firm Netherland, Sewell & Associates in January, Tamar has proven reserves of some 300 billion cubic meters of gas and 14 million barrels of condensate after pumping 69.3 BCM of gas to date.
Related Stories
Iranian Hackers Say Breached Computers of ‘Israeli’ Aerospace Industries
Islam Times - Iranian hackers said they have successfully carried out a cyber-attack against a firm belonging to ‘Israel’ Aerospace Industries [IAI]....
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
26 April 2021
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
26 April 2021
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
26 April 2021
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden's Armenian 'Genocide' Recognition
25 April 2021
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
25 April 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
25 April 2021
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
25 April 2021
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
By Sarah Ferguson
24 April 2021
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
24 April 2021
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
Russia: Syria Terrorists Plan to Stage False Flag Chemical Attack in Idlib
24 April 2021
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
Unveil the Truth: Pressure Mounts to Release September 11 Links to Saudi Arabia
24 April 2021
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
Several Rockets Hit Near Baghdad International Airport
22 April 2021